Batsman Curtis started playing for Devon at under-12 level and went all the way through the youth system. He graduated to the senior side in 2014 and played 23 times in all three forms of the game up to 2017. North Devon CC clubmates Craig and Jamie Overton were teammates on the way through the youth system University studies - he graduated as a physiotherapist last year - took Curtis away from North Devon to Bristol and he joined WEPL club Clevedon. Having found a job in Southampton, he is now playing for Winchester-based St Cross Symondians. Devon team boss Dave Tall has availability issues queuing up for the looming three-day, Unicorns Championship programme, which starts away to Wales at Pontarddulais on June 23. With nothing to play for in the T20 cup - Devon can't qualify from the group - Tall is looking ahead to the three-day competition.