Batsman Curtis started playing for Devon at under-12 level and went all the way through the youth system. He graduated to the senior side in 2014 and played 23 times in all three forms of the game up to 2017.

North Devon CC clubmates Craig and Jamie Overton were teammates on the way through the youth system

University studies - he graduated as a physiotherapist last year - took Curtis away from North Devon to Bristol and he joined WEPL club Clevedon. Having found a job in Southampton, he is now playing for Winchester-based St Cross Symondians.

Devon team boss Dave Tall has availability issues queuing up for the looming three-day, Unicorns Championship programme, which starts away to Wales at Pontarddulais on June 23.

With nothing to play for in the T20 cup - Devon can't qualify from the group - Tall is looking ahead to the three-day competition.

"A number of players are unavailable for the games against Cornwall so there were places to be filled," said Tall.

"Max can play in the first three-day game and this is a good way of easing him back in as it is a couple of years since he moved away and the team has changed."

Tall had hoped to include North Devon CC's dual-registered Gloucestershire seamer Jack Gibbs on his home ground at Instow, but he has withdrawn.

Somerset pair Ben Green and Tom Lammonby have been pencilled into the squad and will play as long as neither is recalled to Taunton.

Devon (from): A W R Barrow (Sidmouth), M W Thompson (St Fagins), Z G G Bess (Sidmouth), B G F Green, T A Lammonby (Exeter), J E Burke (Plymouth), J H G Degg (Torquay), M H Curtis (St Cross Symondians), J A Stephens (Taunton Deane), D J Goodey (Bashley), H M Whitlock, T J R Codd (both Bovey Tracey), E W O Middleton (Exeter).