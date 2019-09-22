Division Three champions Lynton & Lynmouth lost for only the third time this season when they were beaten by 60 runs by Lewdown.

Batting first, hosts Lewdown were eventually bowled out for 293 in 37.1 overs with Peter Druce claiming 5-64 for Lynton & Lynmouth who replied with 233-7 from a full 40 overs. Number six bat Jeremy Bingham top scored with an unbeaten 65, opener Chris Wickham hit 42 and there were knocks of 30 from skipper Andy Keech and number seven bat Druce, who completed fine all-round shift in the final game.

In Division Two, Newton Tracey 2nds chalked up only a fourth win of the season as they scored 293-8 and then bowled visiting Holsworthy out for 159.

Kieran Soper (56), Graham Persson (44) and Connor Robson (40), were the main contributors to the home batting effort.

Scott Bingham took 3-9 from five overs for Holsworthy, but when they batted 22 was the top offering and that came from both Fraser Priest and Nick Ward as Shane Andrews (5-32 from eight overs) and Oliver Symons (3-24 from 4.4 overs) did the damage for the home side.

The other two matches played were also Division Two games and both involved Sandford 2nds who defeated bottom side Ilfracombe by five wickets in a low scoring affair on Saturday and then beat visiting Exford by 140 runs the day after. James Theedom claimed 4-16 and there were two wickets each for Finn Warren and Jem Fawssett as Ilfracombe were bundled out for 95 in 26.2 overs with only Josh Jones 934) making any impression with the bat. The home side lost five wickets in the run chase - all claimed by different players while Alex Stevens top scored with 37. The following day Shaun Hawkins was the star of the Sandford show as he hit a century in his sides 219-7 and then he claimed six wickets for just 10 runs in one ball shy of four overs as Exford were bundled out for 79 in 18.5 overs. The only visiting bat into double figures was Jason Abbott with 32.And so ends another North Devon League campaign, one that has seen Hatherleigh crowned Division One champions. Indeed they are the only side to sport a 100 per cent record for the entire season. Sandford finished bottom of the top division while Barnstaple & Pilton and Lynton & Lynmouth win Division's Two and Three respectively.