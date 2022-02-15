Losing run continues for Barnstaple rugby

Barnstaple’s losing run in National Two South continued with a 52-22 defeat away at Canterbury.

Barum were only 19-10 down at half-time and were not behind at all until Ben Hilton was sent to the sin-bin and they promptly conceded. Jake Murphy converted a Jonny Carter try and a penalty to keep Barnstaple in the frame.

Canterbury took full charge after the break and, with the wind and slope now in their favour, scored five more tries. Barnstaple did manage another two tries with hooker Gav Mitchell scoring his first for the Chiefs and Carter grabbing a second. That’s five tries in the past three games for Carter.

Defeat leaves Barnstaple one off the bottom of the National Two South table and without a win in 12 games.

After two protracted away trips to Essex and Kent on consecutive Saturdays, Barum are back at Pottington this Saturday to face fourth-placed Worthing (2pm).

South Molton remain hard on the heels of New Cross and Exeter Saracens at the top of the Devon One table following a 43-7 win over Salcombe.

With just six points between the top three, there is little margin for error, even though Molton have a game in hand on the two teams above them.

Neil Edwards, the Molton team manager, said: “The boys knew after the recent loss to Plymouth Argaum, and approaching the tail end of the season, anything less than a five-point win wouldn't be good enough” said Edwards.

“From the first minute to the very last, the boys showed the ruthless and relentless edge we have been talking about and scored some excellent tries, some straight off the training field.

“Defensively, the boys were outstanding and kept out a good Salcombe side.”

Edwards said a promising aspect of the performance was what Molton did not do. “That was us at only 60 per cent of where we need and want to be,” said Edwards.

First-half try scorers were Hugo Mitchell, Reece Eury (2) and Jake Cook, who also landed two conversions. Mitchell (2) and Shaun Ivall-East added post-interval tries.

South Molton are at home to Totnes this Saturday.

