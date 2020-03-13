In the senior division, Combe Martin moved joint top with Kirhampton after a 3-2 win at Torrington.

In a feisty affair, five yellow cards were handed out, two each to Daniel Wright of Combe Martin and Torrington substitute Tom Davey.

It proved to be quite a game for Wright as he also scored two of his team's goals with the other coming from Chay Issac. Luke Avery and Danny Jenkins netted for Torrington.

The only other game was in Intermediate Three where there was a close encounter between Woolsery and visiting Hartland Clovelly III that the home side won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Josh Hawkins. In another uncompromising fixture, three yellow cards were issued. The win means that Woolsery continue their unbeaten season with the run now at 15 league and cup matches this term without defeat.

Woolsery sit nine points clear of Park Rangers who have three games in hand and the teams meet on April 4.