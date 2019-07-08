England's Lucy Bronze (left) and Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo battle for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Third Place Play-Off at the Stade de Nice, Nice. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire. England's Lucy Bronze (left) and Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo battle for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Third Place Play-Off at the Stade de Nice, Nice. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The women's national team may not have won the World Cup - losing out to eventual winners the USA - but their run has had a huge impact on the public, with record TV audiences watching England in France this summer.

If the heroics of Lucy Bronze, Ellen White, Steph Houghton and co have inspired you to take to the football pitch then there is good news, as there are more opportunities than ever to get into women's football in North Devon.

England's Ellen White celebrates a goal that is disallowed during the FIFA Women's World Cup Third Place Play-Off at the Stade de Nice, Nice. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire. England's Ellen White celebrates a goal that is disallowed during the FIFA Women's World Cup Third Place Play-Off at the Stade de Nice, Nice. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

With more local women's football teams than ever, a new North Devon league, and plenty of opportunities for progression, the 2019/20 season is the perfect time to get started.

The North Devon Football League is launching its first women's division, with four new clubs taking part in the inaugural season which starts in September.

Barnstaple, Bideford CAFC, Braunton and Fremington are all training ahead of their first competitive fixtures.

Barnstaple FC Ladies train every Tuesday and Sunday evening at Tews Lane from 6pm-7.30pm.

Bideford Ladies v Bude Town Ladies in the South West Women's Football League Western Division. Picture: Matt Smart Bideford Ladies v Bude Town Ladies in the South West Women's Football League Western Division. Picture: Matt Smart

Bideford CAFC Ladies train every Wednesday evening at Moreton Park playing fields, with sessions running from 6pm-7pm.

Braunton FC Ladies train twice a week, with sessions at Braunton MUGA on Thursday evenings from 6pm-7pm and Saturday afternoons from 12.30pm-2pm.

Fremington FC Ladies train every Wednesday at Pilton Community College from 7pm-8pm.

Ilfracombe Town Ladies play their football in the Westward Developments Devon Women's Football League and are looking for new players for the season ahead.

The Bluebirds' pre-season training for the new campaign starts on Thursday, July 25 at Ilfracombe Academy's 3G pitch. All players over the age of 16 are welcome, with the first session free.

Bideford Ladies are reaching uncharted territory this season after securing promotion to the South West Women's Football League Premier.

The Robins have earned promotion in two of their last three seasons, and finished third in the Western Division in 2018/19 in their second season at regional level.

The team trains on Thursday evenings from 7.30pm-9pm at Moreton Park playing fields.