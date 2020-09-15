The North and East Division clash at Edge Down Park on Saturday ended 1-1.

Simon Townsend gave Braunton the lead inside 15 minutes, but Witheridge replied 10 minutes before the break through George Mackerness.

The result gave Witheridge their first points of the season three days after they were beaten 4-1 at home to Heavitree United.

Withy’s goal came courtesy of a Harry Slack own goal, with Heavitree’s goals coming from Bailey Smith (2), substitute Jake Ranger and a Josh Veen own goal.

Withy are in action again this Wednesday at home to Newtown, before travelling to University of Exeter on Saturday.

The Students have won all three of their opening fixtures.

Braunton will be at home to Heavitree United this Saturday.