It's now no win in five for Torrington who now have three successive Saturday home games before they head into a congested final 21 days of the season when they will have to play no fewer than 10 games!

Torrington host Plymouth Marjon, Honiton Town and Cullompton Rangers on each of the next three Saturdays. Then, on April 4, they began the run-in of 10 games - seven of them at home - through to their final game, an April 25 home meeting with Torpoint Athletic. The remaining games are: Plymouth Marjon H (March 14); Honiton Town H (March 21); Cullompton Rangers H (March 28); Ivybridge A (Aprl 4); Bovey Tracey H (April 5); Elburton Villa A (April 7); Torridgeside H (Apil 10); Brixham H (April 13); Holsworthy H (April 15); Elmore H (April 18); Millbrook A (April 21);Ilfracombe H (April 23) and Torpoint Athletic H (April 25).