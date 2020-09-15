Saturdays win over the Tigers made it back-to-back wins in the Premier East for the Greens after they dispatched Holsworthy 4-1 last Tuesday (September 8).

They flew out of the blocks against Axminster, with goals fro Tom Davey and Will Nicholls giving them a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes.

Davey struck again 10 minutes before the break to give them a comfortable lead at half time, before Torrie rounded off the win in the second half.

Davey scored twice in the first 15 minutes in the derby with Holsworthy four days earlier. The Greens took a 3-0 lead in to the break after Liam Gregory added to the tally.

Carlo Chandler headed in a fourth in the second half after Holsworthy pulled one back through Robin Knight.

The Greens are hoping to pick up another win at Plymouth Marjon on Tuesday night (September 15).

Holsworthy bounced back on Saturday to pick up their first win of the campaign, beating Ivybridge Town 3-1.

Morgan Reynolds gave them the lead from the penalty spot inside 15 minutes, and quickly followed up with his and Holsworthy’s second from close range.

Phil Bromhead pulled one back for Ivybridge minutes later before Aaron Philps got the Magpies’ third in the second half.

The Magpies travel to Millbrook on Tuesday night.

Ilfracombe Town made it three wins out of three on Saturday with a 5-1 win at Honiton Town.

Kevin Squire scored a brace for the Bluebirds, and there were goals for Sam Stephens, Joe Barker and Ollie Stevens.

Ilfracombe are at home in the FA Vase this Saturday, with Portishead Town the visitors in the first qualifying round.

Torridgeside’s trip to Brixham saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat.

Harry Stevens had given T-Side the lead in the first half before the Fishermen came back after the break to take all three points.

This Saturday sees Torridgeside host Plymouth Marjon, while Torrington have a home game against Stoke Gabriel.

Holsworthy are at home to Honiton Town.