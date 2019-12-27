Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart

Torridgeside ran riot in the second half to take an 8-0 win over their cross-town rivals at Donnacroft.

It was the first time the two sides had met in a competitive fixture since April 2016, when Torridgeside claimed a 1-0 win in the North Devon Premier.

The Boxing Day fixture saw Torridgeside take the lead from the penalty spot after 20 minutes.

Jack Langford, playing his first match for the club after signing from Barnstaple Town, was tripped in the penalty area and it was Shaun Copp who placed the spot kick into the corner.

Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart

Nick Glover doubled the lead 12 minutes later when he latched on to a long goal kick and squeezed a low shot into the bottom corner.

Ryan Davies made it 3-0 before the break with a header.

The hosts went on to score five goals in the second half in a commanding victory.

Tyler Evans-Loude added the fourth nine minutes into the second half before Davies claimed his second two minutes later.

Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart

Harry Taffs headed in to make it six midway through the second half, and Kyle Paine was on target a couple of minutes later at the end of a well-worked move.

Langford rounded off the scoring with 10 minutes from time to grab a debut goal.

The result moved Torrington up to eighth in the Premier East, while Torrington remain at the foot of the table with nine points.

Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart

Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart

Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart

Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart

Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart

Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart

Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart

Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Torrington in the South West Peninsula League Premier East on Boxing Day. Picture: Matt Smart