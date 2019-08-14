Torridgeside v Holsworthy in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Holsworthy in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart

Magarotto scored both of T-side's goals in a 2-1 victory over the Magpies on Tuesday night (August 13), including an effort thumped in from near the halfway line.

Former Torridgeside striker Harry Stevens pulled a goal back for Holsworthy against his former club with one minute remaining.

Goalkeeper James Greenaway was the hero for Torridgeside early on as the derby got off to a raucous start.

Stevens went down in the box under a challenge from Harry Taffs in the ninth minute, with referee Stacey Ford awarding the penalty.

Joe Barker took the spot-kick to the goalkeeper's right, where Greenaway's outstreched hand was able to send the ball over the bar.

Magarotto gave the hosts the lead 13 minutes later with an effort that saw him drift into the penalty area from the left and fire a low shot past Ryan Chadwick and into the bottom corner.

Magarotto's second came on the hour with a solo effort that saw him intercept the ball inside his own half and drive forward. Spotting Chadwick off his line the midfielder sent an audacious shot from near the halfway line back over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Holsworthy applied pressure as the game neared its end. Stevens was denied eight minutes from time by the leg of a scrambling Greenaway, but eventually pulled one back in the 89th minute with a well-taken volley inside the box to set up a nervy final few minutes for Torridgeside.

Torridgeside manager Barry Paine said it was just the reaction he was after following a 7-0 defeat to Bovey Tracey on Saturday and was full of praise for 18-year-old Magarotto.

"He dominated that game tonight for an 18-year-old and he's the type who grabs the game by the scruff of the neck," said Paine.

"He spots passes, makes good runs and he will only get better - I was chuffed for him.

"I think we were comfortable at 2-0. We've conceded at the end which was disappointing but apart from that you can't fault it.

"If we take those clear cut chances we've had and not taken, that kills the game before then and the game becomes easy.

"We made it difficult for ourselves in the end and shot ourselves in the foot a little bit, but we definitely deserved it. I don't think anyone would begrudge us that."

Holsworthy manager Liam Dart said his side were not clinical enough when they were on top.

"We were in control of the game really and then we conceded a poor goal," said Dart.

"We've then gone on and come out in the second half and not done what we've asked which was keep the ball better, press higher and in the last 15 minutes we've done everything but score.

"We've got one back when we should have had three or four in that period. We're not clinical enough and we've conceded two poor goals. That needs to change.

"We'll go onto Ivybridge on Saturday where it needs to be a lot better. They need to be a lot more clinical and giving more to go and win games of football as a team."

