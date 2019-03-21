A 4-0 win over Devon and Exeter League side Cronies in Wednesday night’s semi-final sealed T-Side’s spot in the final on May 2.

It gives them the chance to go one better than last year’s final, which saw them having to settle for the runners-up spot after a 2-0 defeat to Teignmouth.

Torridgeside were playing in Appledore’s orange shirts due to the kit clash with their opponents, and they took an early lead when Marc Bettiss sent a low strike into the bottom corner.

It stayed that way until the hour mark, when a Ryan Davies volley doubled the lead.

Brian Levien’s cross-cum-shot six minutes later made it 3-0 before a late header from Shaun Copp wrapped up the win.

Manager Barry Paine said: “It was a good performance from start to finish, no complaints.

“We set out to stifle them, and to be fair they bossed the game for the first 20-to-25 minutes.

“If you score at the vital times, that can really deflate the opposition, and we did that.

“Everybody put in 100 per cent, they were brilliant.”

The final takes place at Devon FA’s Coach Road ground in Newton Abbot, with their opponents to be decided on Wednesday night.

There’s a possibility it will be an all-North Devon final, with Braunton taking on Bovey Tracey in the second semi-final at Crediton AFC.