Torridgeside chairman Clark Bonfield and mayor Keeley Allin under the floodlit pitch at Donnacroft. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside chairman Clark Bonfield and mayor Keeley Allin under the floodlit pitch at Donnacroft. Picture: Matt Smart

T-Side’s 3-2 victory was the first match to be played under the club’s new £57,000 floodlights at Donnacroft.

Great Torrington mayor Keeley Allin cut the ribbon on the lights and performed the official switch-on in a socially distanced ceremony before the match.

The floodlights, which are a requirement for the club to continue playing in the Premier East, were 70 per cent funded by the Football Foundation, and come after 18 months of hard work behind the scenes.

Ms Allin said: “We have been working closely together for the past few years, and to see the progress the club is making and to see the lights and building work going on, is just brilliant.

“Everyone at the club should all be very proud of what they have achieved.”

Torridgeside chairman Clark Bonfield said: “As far as we are concerned we feel blessed we’ve got the support from the local authorities and the town council and we are very luck to have such committed members and volunteers.

“No one involved with Torridgeside is being paid, including the players, which is unheard of for our level of football, and we’re looking forward to the future.”

That future includes a new clubhouse, which is currently under construction.

On the pitch, Torridgeside moved clear in second place with the 3-2 win over Crediton United, with Neil Bettiss scoring the last gasp winner.

George Folland had given the hosts a 1-0 lead at the break with a diving header at the back post midway through the first half.

They suffered a couple of blows after the break, with Jack Magarotto missing a penalty before Tyler Evans-Loude’s red card saw them reduced to 10 men.

Magarotto doubled the lead with a well-taken free kick before Crediton fought back in the final 15 minutes to bring the score back to 2-2.

Bettiss made it 3-2 with just about the last kick of the game to give Torridgeside all three points.

