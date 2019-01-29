It was a tricky day in East Devon for T-Side, who drew 3-3 at the side second from bottom. Torridgeside had battled back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to go in level at half time.

After taking the lead in the second half, three points became one as the hosts equalised late on.

Marc Bettiss, Brian Levien and Jack Magarotto scored the goals for the visitors.

After a series of good results against their top six rivals, for Torridgeside manager Barry Paine it was a ‘banana skin waiting to happen’.

“For us it was a poor result,” said Paine.

“On the day we were missing a few key players but we still had enough to win the game. They just wanted it more.

“We had enough chances to put the game to bed but we haven’t and it came back to bite us on the backside.

“It’s the sort of game where they were running for everything and it was a banana skin waiting to happen.

“This can happen in football sometimes though, when you’re not at your best and the other team is. In normal circumstances we could have beat them but they are fighting for everything down there.”

The result means Torridgeside slip down to fourth.

Their rivals Elmore were able to go above them after beating Ilfracombe Town 5-2 at Marlborough Park.

The Bluebirds were 2-0 down when a stunning goal from CJ Roberts put them back in the match. The Ilfracombe striker weaved his way through multiple defenders before squeezing a shot home from a tight angle.

It went downhill for the hosts from there though as the visitors capitalised on some errors to pull out to a 4-1 lead.

Roberts got a second goal to pull one back for Ilfracombe before Elmore added a fifth late on.

Manager Clem Bennellick said those individual mistakes had cost his side big time.

“In the first half we were at the races, maybe not quite the standard we usually expect of ourselves but then in those conditions it was to be expected,” said Bennellick.

“Unfortunately a few individual mistakes have really cost us. It was a competitive game but it probably turned into an easier win for Elmore.

“CJ was fantastic. In the first half we were 2-0 down but it was one of those games that was still quite even.

“I wanted CJ to be a bit more selfish. He’s frighteningly quick and when he’s confident he keeps going. He beat four or five defenders and from a horrible angle he managed to slide the ball home.”

Ilfracombe go to Alphington this Saturday, while Torridgeside are at Newton Abbot Spurs.

Holsworthy took to the field for the first time in three weeks in the West Division.

The Magpies were beaten 5-3 by Wadebridge Town, who moved up to third in the division as a result .

Dom Abbott, Brad Birch and Joe Barker scored the goals for Holsworthy, who sit eighth.