Late goals from Sam Fishwick and Brian Levien gave T-Side a 2-1 over top-six side Brixham and make it a much happier bus ride back from South Devon.

Brixham had led for most of the second half, but Fishwick’s strike with five minutes remaining gave the visitors a lifeline.

Levien stole all three points for the visitors with a strike in the dying seconds to keep T-Side third in the East Division.

“It wasn’t a pretty game, wasn’t good to watch, but we kept going and it was a clinical finish at the end which won it with the last kick of the game.

“To win in those circumstances, without playing particularly well, it was great.

“I think we deserved it though. Their keeper was the busier of the two, we were always creating chances and obviously managed to create one more at the end which Brian took well.”

A tough run of fixtures for T-Side side continues on Saturday when fourth-place Bovey Tracey visit Donnacroft.