The last 16 tie at Bickland Park was watched by 690 people - a league record for the season and the highest ever league cup attendance.

David Broglino opened the scoring for Falmouth after 17 minutes and scored a second from the penalty spot five minutes before the break.

Torridgeside were able to reduce the deficit before half time thanks to a strike for Tyler Evans-Loude.

A back-and-forth second half saw Falmouth take the upper hand with their third goal midway through the half - Luke Barner scoring the goal.

Barner got his second and Falmouth's fourth six minutes later before Nick Glover pulled another back for T-Side with eight minutes remaining.

Manager Barry Paine said: "I've got no problems with the result, they deserved to win, but we gave a good account of ourselves and the lads put in a decent shift.

"We made some mistakes from our point of view, but that's football. The effort was brilliant, we had a great day and a great journey back.

"The pitch didn't help us. They played the conditions slightly better than we did but I think 4-2 flattered them a little."

Torridgeside return to action in the Premier East this Saturday with a trip to Torpoint Athletic.

Holsworthy's trip to Millbrook saw them on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat in the Premier East.

A Rikki Shepherd effort and an own goal put the Magpies 2-0 down.

Ryan Walter saved a penalty from Shepherd before Wes Pugh struck from 25 yards to pull a goal back in stoppage time.

Holsworthy are at home to Elburton Villa this Saturday.

Torrington - whose home match against Torpoint Athletic was rained off on Saturday - go to Newton Abbot Spurs this weekend.