Torridgeside v Crediton United in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Crediton United in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart

T-Side were a 3-2 winners over Crediton United at Donnacroft in their first game since defeat to Holsworthy on October 22.

The hosts got off to a perfect start, racing into a 3-0 lead.

Harry Taffs opened the scoring with a header and Ryan Davies doubled the lead with a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Marc Bettiss made it 3-0 but Crediton responded before the half time whistle.

Torridgeside v Crediton United in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Crediton United in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart

The visitors scored a second midway through the second half to set up a nervy finish, but Torridgeside held firm to take the points.

Manager Barry Paine said: "We knew it would be tough, but we had a great start to go 3-0 up and played really well in the first half.

"It's a shame we conceded the goal before half time because it gave them a bit of a lifeline.

"The next goal was important and if we had got it we would have gone on to win it comfortably. Obviously they got it and it made for a nervous 10-15 minutes at the end.

Torridgeside v Crediton United in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Crediton United in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart

"We put ourselves in a great position, and to be honest we thought our legs might fade having not played for such a long time, but it was great win and a great performance."

Neil Bettiss came on as a sub for Torridgeside, and Paine anticipates he will get his 'fair share' of game time after a stint at Barnstaple Town.

The win means Torridgeside go above Crediton and into ninth in the Premier East. T-Side play Stoke Gabriel in the Walter C Parson Cup on Saturday.

Torrington slipped to 19th in the Premier East after a 5-0 defeat to Newton Abbot Spurs.

Torridgeside v Crediton United in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Crediton United in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart

The game was Torrington's first match in four weeks. Gavin Collins scored four for the visitors, who moved up to fourth with the win, and George Fice was also on target.

Holsworthy suffered a 2-0 defeat to Cullompton Rangers at Upcott Field, with Joe Chamberlain and Lewis Pocock scoring.

Holsworthy are at home to Bovey Tracey this Saturday, while Torrington go to Torpoint Athletic.

Torridgeside v Crediton United in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Crediton United in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart