Last midweek Torridgeside banked a point at Elmore thanks to a 92nd minute goal from Shaun Copp, but, then, on Saturday, Paine and his patched up team were beaten 5-0 by an impressive Torpoint Athletic outfit.

Paine explained his predicament saying: "We really are down to the bare bones and the midweek games are the real killer for us right now.

"I started the season with 20 players all itching to be involving, fit as fiddles and frankly, raring to go.

"Now though, just six weeks into the campaign we really are at the bare bone stage.

"On Saturday against a side who must be second only to Bovey Tracey at our current level - Torpoint are a very useful outfit indeed - we had 13 players available and two of them were bravely battling injuries so as not to let us down!"

As for the defeat to Torpoint, Paine said: "They (Torpoint) a class act at this level and would have been a tough task for us at full strength so to take them on as hamstrung as we are right now with injuries was always going to be a very hard day for us and so it was."

Torridgeside are back in action tonight (Wednesday) when they visit Stoke Gabriel in the Devon St Lukes Bowl and then on Saturday they are back in South Devon with a league game at Newton Abbot.

Paine says: "I fear it may get worse before it gets better in terms of our horrendous injury list.

"That said there is light at the end off the tunnel for next midweek's trip to Cullompton Rangers is the last of the current crop of midweek games so we might get some time to get players treated and put back together!"

There is a huge incentive for the winners of the tie at Stoke Gabriel for a visit from Plymouth Argyle awaits the victors in the second round of the competition.

Torridgeside boss Paine says: "The opportunity to entertain Plymouth Argyle would make for a very special occasion for all at the club and we'll be doing our best to get through the game at Stoke Gabriel to make that happen."