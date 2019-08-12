The Greens were 3-1 winners over last year's Division One East champions Stoke Gabriel.

Will Nicholls got them off the mark with a sweetly-struck effort from 20 yards. Davey Platt doubled the lead before half time.

The visitors pulled one back with 15 minutes remaining, and a Torrington sin bin set up a nervy finish.

Nicholls got his second and Torrington's third with five minutes remaining to ease the tension.

With the Stoke Gabriel side looking very different to the one that won the league at step seven last season, Torrington manager Neil Batty said he felt the game was something of a six-pointer.

And although Torrie took all three points, Batty knows there are more difficult days to come.

"For us to win, and we did win convincingly, was a great start," he said.

"We had a 53-seater bus go down and we made a day of it, so it was a great journey to come home.

"The squad is aware of what it's all about and at the moment the squad is healthy. It's a long season, it's 38 games so it is all about the squad and we've not come across this before.

"We have to compete and we did that on Saturday - we looked decent. But we are all aware there will be some tough days ahead. We've got to make sure we respond in a positive way when they do come along."

Torrington's first home game of the campaign comes on Saturday, with Sidmouth Town visiting Vicarage Field.

Batty said: "They've been in and around this level of football for years now, so they know what they are doing. We'll put in a positive performance and hopefully we can get something from the game.

"We've got a target of 25 points, which we think will be enough for us. We've only got 22 more to go."