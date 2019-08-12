The Greens were 3-1 winners over last year's Division One East champions Stoke Gabriel. Will Nicholls got them off the mark with a sweetly-struck effort from 20 yards. Davey Platt doubled the lead before half time. The visitors pulled one back with 15 minutes remaining, and a Torrington sin bin set up a nervy finish. Nicholls got his second and Torrington's third with five minutes remaining to ease the tension. With the Stoke Gabriel side looking very different to the one that won the league at step seven last season, Torrington manager Neil Batty said he felt the game was something of a six-pointer. And although Torrie took all three points, Batty knows there are more difficult days to come.