The Greens came away from the long trip down to Dartmouth on the wrong end of a 4-1 scoreline.

Torrington had started brightly and led at the break thanks to Nathan Bate's goal inside 10 minutes.

But the hosts fought back in the second half with goals from George Dandridge, Danny Rushe Fred Smith and Rhys Morralley.

Torrington manager Neil Batty said: "We were quite dominant in the first half but we just didn't start the second half and that cost us massively.

"The squad was the lightest it has been coming off the back of three away trips.

"It was an opportunity missed, we should have got points on the board.

"I asked us to defend tight for the first 10 minutes of the second half and we didn't do that. They got one back and the momentum swung. It happens, but our mentality has to improve."

Torrington play Holsworthy in the Walter C Parsons Cupon Tuesday (September 17). They are at home to Elburton Villa in the Premier East on Saturday.

"We need to make sure we make Vicarage Field a bit of a fortress," said Batty.

"The squad has to be available. That was part of the reason we came away with nothing on Saturday."

After a 2-0 win at Plymouth Marjon last Tuesday (September 10), Holsworthy suffered a 5-1 defeat at Elmore on Saturday.

Elmore took a 4-1 lead into half-time. Harry Stevens was on target for the Magpies.

Holsworthy play Ivybridge Town on Tuesday, September 24.

Torridgeside were able to bounce back from a 7-3 defeat to Ilfracombe Town last Tuesday, drawing 1-1 with Brixham at the weekend.

Josh Phillips headed Torridgeside into the lead on Saturday before the Fishermen equalised in the second half.

Manager Barry Paine said it was a 'pleasing' result against a side flying high in second place.

"We didn't disappoint and all the players were superb," he said.

"It was a solid performance from start to finish. If I was brutally honest I'm slightly disappointed we didn't get three points. We had a fair share of possession and a fair share of chances."

Ilfracombe's frontline did the damage in the 7-3 win last week. Alfie Moulden scored a hat-trick, CJ Roberts struck twice and Jack Rice and Elliot Whitecross were also on target.

"Give Ilfracombe credit, their frontline was formidable. Everything they touched went into the back of the net and they scored at clinical times," said Paine.

Torridgeside meet Elmore on Wednesday and are at home to Torpoint Athletic on Saturday.