On a day where all of the East Division’s top five were winners, T-Side did their bit with a 2-1 win over Waldon Athletic.

They had to come from behind to do so. After a goalless first half it was the visitors who took the lead five minutes after the break through Spike Bond.

The hosts replied quickly though, Sam Fishwick equalised two minutes later and converted a penalty on 65 minutes to put them in front.

Torridgeside travel to league leaders Stoke Gabriel this Saturday.

Ilfracombe’s match against second-place Brixham ended in defeat for the Bluebirds.

The Fishermen were 5-1 winners at Marlborough Park.

Ilfracombe had taken the lead through the returning Will Berry, who went on an excellent run before finding the back of the net.

Brixham got back on terms by converting from a corner seconds before the break, and they took the lead shortly restart before taking the game away from the Bluebirds.

Ilfracombe are back at home on Saturday, with Newton Abbot Spurs their opponents.

Holsworthy’s match against St Dennis in the West Division ended in a 3-0 defeat.

The Magpies will be looking to bounce back at Penzance this Saturday.