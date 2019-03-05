T-Side had looked on course for a point against the league leaders, until a last-minute penalty gifted the hosts a 1-0 win and all three points.

The defeat means Torridgeside slip down to fifth in the East Division.

Torridgeside are back at home on Saturday, with Alphington the visitors.

Ilfracombe bounced back from last weekend’s heavy defeat to title contenders Brixham with a 3-1 win at home to Newton Abbot Spurs.

The Bluebirds took the lead in the first half after Alfie Moulden finished off a well-worked attacking move, but the visitors were able to equalise before the break with a shot from outside the box.

Ilfracombe rallied in the second half, with CJ Roberts giving them the lead after linking up with Sam Box.

Moulden got his second and Combe’s third after firing in from a tight angle.

Ilfracombe manager Clem Bennellick said: “It was a good win. In the first half we were OK but didn’t quite get into a rhythm.

“We created enough chances but were a bit slow out of possession.

“We asked for a response in the second half and we were so much better, and really controlled the game. We almost didn’t need a goalkeeper.”

Ilfracombe travel to St Martins on Saturday, where a win would see them leapfrog their opponents and move up to seventh.

“It’s nice to have that carrot dangled in front of you for a game like this,” said Bennellick.

“We’ve been looking upwards for a while and it’s nice to have that opportunity this weekend.”

Holsworthy shared the points with Penzance in the West Division on Saturday.

The Magpies drew 1-1 at Penlee Park, with Joe Barker scoring for the visitors.

Holsworthy are on the road again this Saturday, with a long trip to Mousehole.