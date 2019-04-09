Torridgeside and Ilfracombe Town both earned big wins over East Devon opposition in the Carlsberg South West Peninsula League’s East Division on Saturday.

In their penultimate home game of the season, Torridgeside were 5-1 winners over Sidmouth Town.

Goals from Brian Levien, Shaun Copp and Kyle Paine saw T-Side go into the break 3-0 up.

The visitors hit back in the second half before a second for Levien and a strike from Marc Bettiss wrapped up a comfortable win.

Torridgeside manager Barry Paine said: “It was a decent match, I can’t ask for any more.

“We started the second half a bit slow and they came into it and scored, but as soon as the fourth came that allowed us to take our foot off the gas a bit.”

Paine thinks his side will need six points from their remaining four matches to seal a finish in the top five. The first of those is a trip to Alphington on Saturday.

“If we can get a couple of wins we should get fifth at the very least,” he said.

Ilfracombe Town beat second-from-bottom Budleigh Salterton 4-0 at Marlborough Park.

Sam Box gave the Bluebirds the lead 10 minutes before half time with a low strike from the edge of the penalty area.

The hosts turned it up a notch in the second half. David Slade made it 2-0 with a well-struck free kick before Box added his second of the game.

CJ Roberts wrapped things up with a finish from inside the penalty area.

Holsworthy’s trip to West Division leaders Liskeard Athletic ended in a 2-0 defeat for the Magpies.

Holsworthy’s final home game of the season is this Saturday, with second-place Mousehole the visitors to Upcott Field