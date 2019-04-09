In their penultimate home game of the season, Torridgeside were 5-1 winners over Sidmouth Town.

Goals from Brian Levien, Shaun Copp and Kyle Paine saw T-Side go into the break 3-0 up.

The visitors hit back in the second half before a second for Levien and a strike from Marc Bettiss wrapped up a comfortable win.

Torridgeside manager Barry Paine said: “It was a decent match, I can’t ask for any more.

“We started the second half a bit slow and they came into it and scored, but as soon as the fourth came that allowed us to take our foot off the gas a bit.”

Paine thinks his side will need six points from their remaining four matches to seal a finish in the top five. The first of those is a trip to Alphington on Saturday.

“If we can get a couple of wins we should get fifth at the very least,” he said.

Ilfracombe Town beat second-from-bottom Budleigh Salterton 4-0 at Marlborough Park.

Sam Box gave the Bluebirds the lead 10 minutes before half time with a low strike from the edge of the penalty area.

The hosts turned it up a notch in the second half. David Slade made it 2-0 with a well-struck free kick before Box added his second of the game.

CJ Roberts wrapped things up with a finish from inside the penalty area.

Holsworthy’s trip to West Division leaders Liskeard Athletic ended in a 2-0 defeat for the Magpies.

Holsworthy’s final home game of the season is this Saturday, with second-place Mousehole the visitors to Upcott Field