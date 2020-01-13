T-Side beat Plymouth Marjon 4-2 at Donnacroft on Saturday after a bit of a wobble in the second half.

They led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Ryan Davies and Tyler Evans-Loude, but a 10-minute spell in the second half saw Marjon haul themselves level with two quick goals.

T-Side steadied the ship though, and goals from substitute Nick Glover and Jack Langford made sure of all three points.

"We had a nervy 10 minutes, but we were worth the win," said manager Barry Paine.

"I think we deserved to win by the two clear goals, if not more. We had a bit of pressure on us, but we altered the formation again, got a stronger foothold on the game and scored another two. That was pleasing."

This Saturday sees Torridgeside travelling to Falmouth Town in the last 16 of the Walter C Parson Cup.

The reward for the winner is a home quarter final against St Blazey.

Paine said: "We went to Falmouth a couple of seasons ago and put in a spirited performance but there was a difference in class.

"This season we know what to expect and we're going to go there and have a really good go of it.

"To get into the last eight would be a brilliant achievement."

League leaders Ilfracombe Town drew 1-1 for the second Saturday in a row, this time at Elmore.

The hosts took the lead in the second half when Lloyd Beech beat Jamie Mathews.

Ilfracombe replied though, with Charlie Prentice finishing after a flick on from Kevin Squire.

The Bluebirds are in action in the Devon St Luke's Challenge Cup on Wednesday night, taking on Plymouth Parkway.

Torrington are off the bottom of the table after a 2-2 draw at Honiton Town.

Torrington, who confirmed Will Nicholls would take charge of the club for the rest of the season prior to Saturday's game, took an early lead thanks to a penalty from Nathan Bate.

Honiton midfielder Chris Long scored twice before the break to give the Hippos the lead.

Captain Seth Hodorowski equalised for the Greens in the second half.

The point lifts Torrie (13 points) off the bottom, with Sidmouth Town (12pts) going to the foot of the table.

Holsworthy distanced themselves from the bottom with a 4-3 win over Crediton United at Upcott Field.

Adam Smith scored twice for the Magpies, and Jed Harper-Penman and Taren Stacey were also on target.

This Saturday's Premier East action sees Holsworthy go to second-place Millbrook. Ilfracombe are at home to Sidmouth Town and Torrington host Torpoint Athletic.