A free kick from Shaun Copp on the hour gave Torridgeside the lead at Lords Meadow, but the hosts levelled through Steve Goss six minutes later.

Scott Huxtable scored the decider 12 minutes from time with a cross-cum-shot.

The win meant Torridgeside went ahead of Bovey Tracey, although their rivals have plenty of games in hand to retake their place in the top three.

The result came two days after Barry Paine’s side were beaten 4-2 at Teignmouth in the East Division.

Sam Fishwick had given T-Side the lead, but they found themselves 3-1 down within half an hour.

Brian Levien pulled one back for the visitors before half-time but were unable to find a further breakthrough in the second half.

Torridgeside are at home to Sidmouth Town this Saturday.

After a disappointing defeat at Waldon Athletic last week, Ilfracombe Town got back to winning ways with a 3-0 win at Alphington on Saturday.

The Bluebirds were able to take a 2-0 lead into half-time. Charlie Prentice put them ahead before a well-worked goal saw Alfie Moulden net after some good work from Danny Ball and Sam Box.

Jacob Mardling headed in a Jamie Hearsey cross in the second half to wrap things up.

Ilfracombe are at home to Budleigh Salterton this Saturday.

Holsworthy came away from third-place Porthleven with all three points in the West Division on Saturday.

Lee Gardiner’s volley was enough for the Magpies, who were 1-0 winners.

Holsworthy were set to take on Plymstock United tonight (Tuesday). A win would see them go above their opponents and into seventh.

The Magpies are at Liskeard Athletic this Saturday.