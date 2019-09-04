T-Side and Crediton played out a South West Peninsula League rarity on Monday night - a goalless draw.

The result came two days after Torridgeside hit double figures in an 11-0 win at home to bottom-of-the-league Stoke Gabriel.

Tyler Evans-Loude scored four goals for Torridgeside and there were two goals each for Shaun Copp, Jack Magarotto and Aaron Philps

Sam Fishwick was also on target for the hosts.

Manager Barry Paine said: "Saturday's clean sheet was just as important as the goals, it took our goal difference from -11 to +1, so that's a massive bonus.

"On Monday a draw was a fair result. The two teams really defended well. It was nice to come away with a point because it's a tough place to go."

Torridgeside's next game is against Ilfracombe on Tuesday.

Ilfracombe were in action in the Buildbase FA Vase on Saturday, welcoming Torpoint Athletic to Marlborough Park, but it was the visitors who came away as 2-1 victors.

Lee Bevan put Torpoint 1-0 up from a free kick after 17 minutes, a lead they took into the break.

CJ Roberts equalised from the penalty spot midway through the second half after Sam Phillips was fouled in the penalty area.

Torpoint retook the lead with 20 minutes remaining through Lewis Young.

Ilfracombe finished the match with nine men after Phillips and Cory Roach were both sent off.

The Bluebirds are back in action in the Premier East on Saturday, travelling to Elburton.

There were defeats to East Devon opponents for both Holsworthy and Torrington in the Premier East on Saturday.

Holsworthy were beaten 2-1 at home to Honiton Town.

Liam Dingle gave the Hippos the lead in the first half before Lewis Couch doubled it after half time.

Liam McDonald pulled one back for the Magpies.

Torrington were defeated 2-0 at Axminster Town, with Jacob Rowe and Tony Pinder scoring the goals.