The win was Torridgeside's fifth of the season, and their third from their last four outings.

T-Side soon recovered after going 1-0 down. Elburton were reduced to 10 men after 25 minutes after a handball on the goalline, and Rory Paine converted from the spot to equalise.

Paine converted another penalty five minutes later before a well-worked goal from Sam Fishwick made it 3-1 at the break.

Nick Glover added a fourth in the second half and Elburton were reduced to nine men before a Ryan Davies own goal reduced the deficit.

Manager Barry Paine said: "It was comfortable in the end - I was quite chuffed really. "We did a good job, and even though they had two sent off, we were already heading in the right direction by then."

On his side's upturn in form, Paine said the side had 'settled down' with midweek fixtures coming to an end.

"The midweek games finishing has made a massive difference and the last few games have been really good.

"The whole squad is working well and fitting into the system.

"We had a couple of bad results which we are better than, but the last few weeks we've proved who we are.

"Everyone's got to grips with the higher level, we've settled down and now we are fine."

Torridgeside were the only North Devon side in action in the Premier East on Saturday, as fixtures fell foul of the weather for the first time this season.

Holsworthy's match at home to Dartmouth, Torrington's at home to Elmore and Ilfracombe's trip to Millbrook were all called off.

Ilfracombe are set to take on Elmore at Marlborough Park on Tuesday night.

This Saturday's football sees Torrington travel to Cullompton, while Torridgeside go to Sidmouth Town.

Ilfracombe Town are at home against Dartmouth.

A Tuesday night of North Devon derby matches follows, with Torridgeside at Holsworthy and Ilfracombe Town hosting Torrington.