The Bluebirds' run of form in the East Division continued with a 3-0 win over Crediton United at Marlborough Park.

The win was their third consecutive clean sheet, and their fourth win in their last five matches.

After a goalless first half, Ilfracombe's attack clicked after the break. Alfie Moulden opened the scoring after linking up well with Will Berry.

Berry extended the lead with a solo effort, working his way through the Crediton defence and finishing from a tight angle.

Sam Box sealed victory, finding the back of the net with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area.

The Bluebirds have a busy weekend ahead of them. They travel to University of Exeter on Saturday before heading to league leaders Stoke Gabriel on Easter Monday.

Torridgeside also made it three wins in a row with a 4-2 win at Alphington.

A back-and-forth first half saw Alphington take the lead. A Brian Levien brace saw the visitors haul themselves back in front, but the Alphas equalised five minutes before the break.

T-Side made sure of all three points early in the second half with two goals before the hour mark. Jack Magarotto scored from the penalty spot before Marc Bettis made it four.

Torridgeside are back in action on Easter Monday, travelling to bottom-of-the-league Liverton United.

In the West Division, Holsworthy looked set to take something away from their trip to second-place Mousehole before a late goal saw them beaten 3-2.

The Magpies had led twice, with Lee Gardiner and Joe Barker scoring the goals. Mousehole pulled level on both occasions before going on to get the winner two minutes from time.

Ben Williams and Geren James (2) were the goalscorers.