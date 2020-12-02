Torridgeside, who sit third in the league, will be hoping to continue their early-season form as they host 14th-place Honiton Town.

The match will be T-Side’s first since October 20, when they beat Crediton United in their first game under new floodlights at Donnacroft.

Ilfracombe Town, who have only played nine league games so far this season, face a tough test at home in their first game since they were knocked out of the FA Vase. They welcome second placed Torpoint Athletic to Marlborough Park.

Torrington welcome Sidmouth Town to Vicarage Field for a mid-table clash. A win would see the 12th-place Greens leapfrog their opponents, who currently sit 10th.

Holsworthy, third from bottom, resume their campaign with a trip to ninth-place Elmore. The Magpies will be looking to end a run of form which has seen them take two points from their last eight games.

The league intends to press on with fixtures through December, but has warned any prolonged period of bad weather or further coronavirus restrictions would put the possibility of completing a full season in danger.

The league is set to review the situation in January.

A SWP League statement said: “We may face two major problems in the New Year – either a prolonged spell of bad weather and/or any further restrictions (locally or nationally) may put us in the position of having to consider if completing the season is possible, and we may need to go back to the clubs to seek their views.

“As much as its unpalatable to consider cutting the season short, it is also irresponsible to ignore the views of clubs who would have to be ‘on board’ for any fixture schedule that tries to complete the season ‘come what may’ and/or extend into even the middle, let alone the end of May.”

Torridgeside’s trip to Newton Abbot Spurs on December 12 has already been postponed, as Newton Abbot are unable to host the match under the tier two restrictions.