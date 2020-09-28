Torridgeside v Dartmouth in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart Torridgeside v Dartmouth in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart

T-Side were 5-1 winners in the Premier East clash at Donnacroft. A finish from Evans-Loude and an own goal helped them to a 2-1 lead in a first half where the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

A Ryan Davies header in the second half and two more well-worked goals from Evans-Loude wrapped up a comfortable three points ahead of trips to Sidmouth Town and Elmore this week.

Manager Paul Hutchings said: “We got a bit sloppy from our point of view when they went down to 10 men.

“We eased off a little bit and our passing wasn’t very good, but then we came out in the second half and from then on we controlled the game and got the goals at the right times.

“Tyler’s got a hat-trick which is good for him. He had three years out of the game and came back last year and now this year he’s finding his feet again and we’re starting to see the benefits.

“It’s early days but we’re trying to get a lot more compact. We get fed up of teams saying ‘on their day they’re a good side’. We want to be a good side every day.

“I’m pleased with the way we’ve started, we’ve just got to build on it. If we keep going the way we are we’ll be alright.

“We’ve got goals in us all through the team, so if we’re patient enough we’ll win a lot more than we’ll lose.”

Ilfracombe Town made it five wins out of five in the Premier East with an 8-0 win over Bovey Tracey at Marlborough Park.

Kevin Squire scored a hat-trick for the Bluebirds, who ran riot in the second half with six goals.

Joe Barker and Squire gave Ilfracombe a 2-0 lead at the break. Sam Box, Ollie Stevens and CJ Roberts were on target before Squire got his second with a backheel.

Roberts was on target again before Squire netted Ilfracombe’s eighth for his hat-trick.

The Bluebirds were looking to make it six out of six on Tuesday night at Plymouth Marjon.

They travel to Axminster Town on Saturday.

Torrington suffered their first defeat in five games, going down 3-1 at league leaders Millbrook.

Millbrook worked their way into a 2-0 lead before Jack Rice-Lethaby pulled one back for the Greens with 15 minutes remaining.

Any hopes of a comeback were dashed four minutes from time as a deflected shot made it 3-1 to the hosts.

Torrington are at home to Honiton on Tuesday and host Dartmouth on Saturday.

An up and down week for Holsworthy saw them draw 1-1 with Newton Abbot Spurs on Saturday.

Morgan Reynolds gave Holsworthy the lead in the second half before Chris Metters equalised for Spurs.

The Magpies won 5-1 at Elburton Villa the previous Tuesday after it was announced management duo Rob and Bob Calderhead had stepped down due to personal commitments.

First team coach Ryan Hall has taken charge in the interim. The Magpies are at home to Elmore on Tuesday evening and travel to Cullompton Rangers on Saturday.