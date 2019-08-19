After earning a 2-1 win over Holsworthy on Tuesday to get off the mark in the league, T-Side were unable to follow up with three more points, falling to a 3-1 defeat in Cornwall.

Marc Bettis had given Torridgeside the lead after reacting quickest to a saved Shaun Copp effort, but Jake Foster levelled things up for the hosts.

Millbrook took the lead in the second half before Dan Frazer added a third late on with Torridgeside chasing the game.

"I think we deserved a point really, but that's football sometimes," said Paine.

"Little decisions make a difference in this league. We didn't get the rub of the green on Saturday and it cost us.

"We're in a league now where we won't get as many opportunities, and when those come you have to be ruthless and take them. On another day we would have got a draw."

Tuesdays match (August 13) saw Jack Magarotto score a brace, with one coming from the halfway line, to get a two-goal lead, before Harry Stevens pulled one back for Holsworthy in stoppage time.

Holsworthy boss Liam Dart had been left disappointed with his side's performance on Tuesday. They did not get a chance to put that right on Saturday against Ivybridge.

The game was just 10 minutes old when Ivybridge's Scott Blatchford suffered a serious ankle injury, with the match abandoned as a result.

The Magpies welcome Torrington to Upcott Field on Tuesday.

Ilfracombe Town made it two wins from two in some fashion on Saturday, beating Stoke Gabriel 8-4.

Sam Box scored a hat-trick for the Bluebirds, and there were two for Sam Phillips. Alfie Moulden, Brodie Montague and Will Berry also found the net.

The Bluebirds had led 4-1 at the break, with Box opening the scoring. After Stoke Gabriel equalised, Phillips, Moulden and another from Box gave them a comfortable advantage.

Stoke Gabriel pulled one back after the restart before Ilfracombe went out to 8-2 thanks to Montague, Box, Phillips and Berry. The visitors pulled two quick goals back before the final whistle.

Manager Clem Bennellick said it was another good win for his side.

"I can't complain with the start after taking six points from two games," he said.

"I was disappointed to concede four, but it was bittersweet as we scored eight and probably could have had 12 with the amount of good chances we created."

Ilfracombe travel to Dartmouth this Saturday.

Torrington boss Neil Batty admitted his side had a 'reality check' as they lost 4-2 to Sidmouth Town at Vicarage Field.

A slow start cost the Greens. They were 2-0 down at half-time and 3-0 down not long after the break.

Goals from Seth Hodorowski and Nathan Delaune got Torrington back in contention, but a breakaway goal for the visitors ended any hopes of a comeback.

"We showed them a little too much respect early doors," said Batty.

"The Torrington of last season would have crumbled and gone on to concede a lot more, but we managed to settle.

"After the euphoria of the first week it was a bit of a reality check for me.

"Sidmouth have been in and around this standard of football for a few years now and just have that bit more experience.

"If you go 3-0 down in any league it's hard to get anything out of it. We left ourselves a little bit too much to do."