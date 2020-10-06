Tom Davey scored the game’s only goal on the hour to give the Greens their first win in four games.

It came after they were beaten 4-2 at home to Dartmouth on Saturday.

George Dandridge gave Darts the lead before Ben Musselwhite levelled things up midway through the first half.

A Cole Harford penalty saw the visitors retake the lead on the hour, and they made it three through Dan Griffiths after Bill Ellis was sent off for the Greens.

Torrie’s 10 became nine as Kai Dymond saw red. They pulled a goal back through Lee Gardiner before Matt Shaw restored Darts’ two-goal cushion.

Torrington travel to Shepton Mallet in the FA Vase this Saturday.

Torridgeside moved up to fourth in the Premier East after a couple of high-scoring wins.

A 5-4 win at Elmore on Saturday came after a 6-2 win at Sidmouth Town on Wednesday night.

T-Side scored all their goals in the first half on Saturday. Marc Bettiss scored a brace and Jack Magarotto, Kyle Paine and Nick Glover all netted too.

The hosts came charging back in the second half with two goals from Lewis Hill and strikes from Lloyd White and Brandon Parson.

Bettiss, Paine and Magarotto were also on target in Wednesday night’s win at Manstone Lane, with goals also coming from Harry Taffs, Shaun Copp and Harry Stevens.

They travell to Plymouth Marjon on Tuesday night before a home match against Brixham on Saturday.

Holsworthy went down 1-0 at Cullompton Rangers on Saturday, with Lloyd Beech scoring the only goal of the game.

The Magpies are set to host Torpoint Athletic on Tuesday night, while Cully travel to Ilfracombe Town.

The Bluebirds were spared a trip to East Devon on Saturday as their match against Axminster Town was postponed.

Ilfracombe Town travel to Bridport in the FA Vase this Saturday.