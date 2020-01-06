A turbulent Christmas saw them lose 8-0 to town rivals Torridgeside on Boxing Day, with Neil Batty departing as manager thereafter.

Will Nicholls took charge for Saturday's match at home to Crediton United, a match that saw the Greens win 3-1 at Vicarage Field.

The win meant Torrie completed the double over Crediton. They won 1-0 at Lords Meadow on September 30, which was the last time they had won a game before Saturday.

Steve Goss gave Crediton an early lead from the penalty spot, but Torrington replied quickly and took a 2-1 lead into the break before extending it in the second half.

Dan Wilson, Jake England and Nathan Bate were on target for the hosts.

Torrington remain at the foot of the Premier East, but the win puts them level on points with Sidmouth Town and three points behind Plymouth Marjon and Holsworthy.

The Magpies drew 3-3 at home to Axminster Town on Saturday.

In a game that saw the lead change hands three times, Wes Pugh, Adam Smith and Harry Stevens were on target for the Magpies.

Josh Lukin scored a hat-trick for Axminster.

At the other end of the Premier East, league leaders Ilfracombe Town were forced to settle for a point against Cullompton Rangers.

The Bluebirds drew 1-1 at Marlborough Park, but remain at the top of the Premier East.

Aaron Harper-Penman headed them into the lead midway through the first half, meeting a Will Berry corner.

Conor Bryant levelled things up 10 minutes later.

Torridgeside were on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline to Elmore at Donnacroft.

Torridgeside are at home again on Saturday, taking on Plymouth Marjon.

Other Premier East fixtures see Ilfracombe Town travel Elmore and Torrington going to Honiton Town.

Holsworthy welcome Crediton United to Upcott Field.