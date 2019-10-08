After a difficult start to the season, T-Side have taken seven points from their last three games, scoring three goals in each.

Torridgeside did all the work in the first half at Axminster. Nick Glover, Tyler Evans-Loude and Sam Fishwick were all on target to give them a 3-0 lead at the break, and that was the way it stayed until full time.

Torridgeside host Elburton Villa on Saturday.

Ilfracombe Town are still unbeaten in the Premier East after coming away from Torpoint Athletic with a 1-0 victory.

The decisive goal came from CJ Roberts early on, striking into the bottom corner after he was played in by Alfie Moulden.

The Bluebirds defended their lead, and some good saves from Jamie Matthews in goal ensured their unbeaten league run stretched out to nine games.

The win puts them fifth in the table ahead of a midweek trip to 11th-placed Cullompton Rangers on Tuesday night.

The Bluebirds then travel to league leaders Millbrook on Saturday.

After earning their second win of the season last week, Torrington were brought back down to earth on Saturday with a 5-2 defeat to Millbrook.

The Greens were 3-0 down after half an hour but had battled back to 3-2 before half time, with Will Nicholls scoring a penalty and a free kick.

The visitors scored twice in the second half to put the game to bed.

Manager Neil Batty said: "For 20 minutes we dominated, then seven minutes later we were 3-0 down.

"We battled back and I think half time came at the wrong time for us. They were getting ratty because they didn't like it.

"The next goal was going to be crucial and they scored it, which took the wind out of our sails."

Torrington are at home to Axminster Town on Tuesday night before hosting Elmore on Saturday.

Holsworthy bounced back from defeat to Millbrook last week with a point at home to Brixham on Saturday.

The Magpies drew 1-1 with the Fishermen. Wes Pugh gave Holsworthy the lead inside 15 minutes and missed a penalty before the visitors equalised from the spot.

Two sin-bins cost Holsworthy on Monday night in a 3-1 defeat to Crediton. The Magpies saw 1-0 become 3-0 while they only had nine men on the field.

James Mayne scored for Holsworthy.

The Magpies are at home against Dartmouth this Saturday.