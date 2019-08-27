Torrington v Ivybridge in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart Torrington v Ivybridge in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart

On a scorching day at Vicarage Field, the Greens recovered from a 2-0 deficit in the second half to draw 2-2.

James Rowe had got the Ivy's into a commanding position early in the first half.

Torrington rallied in the second though. Francis Rowlands pulled one back for the hosts before skipper Nathan Delaune levelled things up.

Torrington manager Neil Batty believed his side deserved their point in the end.

"We are showing teams too much respect and they just out played us for the first 45 minutes - 2-0 down at half time was a good result for us," he said.

"I thought we played much better in the second half.

"It was a very difficult game. They had good mobility and movement but we stuck at it and it is a big point for us, and to have four points after four games is a ratio I'm chuffed to bits with."

Holsworthy got off the mark in the Premier East at Torrington's expense last Tuesday (August 20) with a 2-1 win over the Greens, and the Magpies made it two wins in a row on Saturday with a 4-1 victory at Stoke Gabriel.

After a slow start, Joe Barker, Nathan Bonney and Taren Stacey fired the Magpies from 0-0 to 3-0 in the space of 10 first-half minutes before Harry Stevens added a fourth.

Manager Liam Dart said: "We're creating chances and now we seem to be a little bit more clinical. We took the goals well when they didcome and on another day we would have scored more. We kept knocking on the door, but just couldn't finish.

"We started poorly but recovered well and dominated for long periods.

"They had a spell in the second half but other than that they didn't really threaten us."

The Magpies travel to Elburton Villa on Tuesday night before meeting Honiton Town at Upcott Field on Saturday.

Torrington travel to East Devon to face Axminster Town this Saturday.

A last-minute free kick from Nick Aplin sent Torridgeside to a 4-3 defeat to Elburton Villa on Saturday.

Elburton had just gone 1-0 up when Ian Cockwill was sent to the sin bin in the first half. When he returned to the field T-Side were 3-0 down.

Torridgeside rallied though. Jack Magarotto pulled one back before half-time, and second half goals from Nathan Walter and Tyler Evans-Loude hauled them level.

But it was Aplin who ensured Elburton took all three points with a curling effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Further bad news for Torridgeside was what looked to be a season-ending injury for Walter with a suspected ruptured Achilles.

T-Side manager Barry Paine said his side paid the price for '10 minutes of madness'.

"We were in control of the game, had a good tempo and we looked sharp apart from when Ian got put in the sin bin. It's cost us big time.

"We battered them in the second half and got back to 3-3, then another moment of madness on the edge of the box cost us.

"I can't fault the effort form the lads, our fitness levels are looking better and we are adapting to the league, but we deserved all three points and the sucker-punch at the end cost us a point.

"We've got to stop mouthing off though. In two games we've had it has cost us."

Torridgeside travel to Plymouth Marjons on Tuesday night before welcoming Stoke Gabriel to Donnacroft on Saturday.

Ilfracombe Town's first away trip of the season saw them share the points at Dartmouth.

After travelling for three hours from coast to coast, the Bluebirds travelled back with a 1-1 draw under their belts.

The Bluebirds did everything but find the back of the net in the first half.

CJ Roberts eventually gave Ilfracombe the lead early in the second half, but as the Bluebirds looked for another Dartmouth were able to equalise on the break through Josh Webber.

Manager Clem Bennellick said: "In the end I was gutted, because we really deserved to win it, but I think a point is probably a good one. A lot of teams will go there and drop points.

"It's not the end of the world, it's not the worst point, and the unbeaten run is still going."

Ilfracombe Town are in action in the Builbase FA Vase this Saturday. They take on Torpoint Athletic in the first qualifying round at Marlborough Park.