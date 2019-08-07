Holsworthy, Ilfracombe Town, Torridgeside and Torrington all begin the new campaign on Saturday afternoon in the new step six league. Torrington, who have moved up two steps into the new league after a fifth place finish in the North Devon Premier last season, begin the season with a trip to Division One East champions Stoke Gabriel. Town rivals Torridgeside are at home to start the season. They welcome Bovey Tracey to Donnacroft in a repeat of May's Throgmorton Devon Premier Cup final. T-Side will be hoping for a different result too after being edged out 5-4 in a heart-breaking extra time defeat. Manager Barry Paine said: