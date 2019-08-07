Torridgeside v Bovey Tracey in the Throgmorton Devon Premier Cup final. Picture: David Crawford. Torridgeside v Bovey Tracey in the Throgmorton Devon Premier Cup final. Picture: David Crawford.

Holsworthy, Ilfracombe Town, Torridgeside and Torrington all begin the new campaign on Saturday afternoon in the new step six league.

Torrington, who have moved up two steps into the new league after a fifth place finish in the North Devon Premier last season, begin the season with a trip to Division One East champions Stoke Gabriel.

Town rivals Torridgeside are at home to start the season. They welcome Bovey Tracey to Donnacroft in a repeat of May's Throgmorton Devon Premier Cup final.

T-Side will be hoping for a different result too after being edged out 5-4 in a heart-breaking extra time defeat.

Ilfracombe Town's CJ Roberts in action against Sidmouth Town. Picture: Terry Ife Ilfracombe Town's CJ Roberts in action against Sidmouth Town. Picture: Terry Ife

Manager Barry Paine said: "If you had a fixture to choose we wouldn't pick that, that's for sure. But we've been in the league for a couple of seasons now and we know what it's about.

"You've got to make use of your spells when you have the ball and hopefully we can do some damage.

"We've got a lot more games and we're in a higher league so it's given everybody a lift.

"We've lost a couple but added a few more. It might take a couple of weeks to settle down but after that we should be fine. We're happy with what we've got. If anything we've got more depth."

Barnstaple Town v Holsworthy. Picture: Matt Smart Barnstaple Town v Holsworthy. Picture: Matt Smart

Ilfracombe Town and Holsworthy will also start the new season with home matches.

The Bluebirds welcome Plymouth Marjon to Marlborough Park.

Ilfracombe manager Clem Bennellick said: "Over pre-season we've shown we can compete, if not beat bigger sides. It's pre-season so we're not getting too excited, but we know we can reach those levels on our day.

"We've got Plymouth Marjon first up, who are a bit of an unknown for us, but we'll back ourselves to win.

"Our preparation has been good, we are excited. We'll do our best and see where it takes us."

Former Division One West side Holsworthy host Newton Abbot Spurs in the new-look league. Manager Liam Dart said his side was relishing the new challenge.

"We see this as an opportunity for us. We'll compete and I'm pretty confident that we will compete well," he said.

"It will be a new challenge and a different challenge, and sometimes that's what's needed.

"It's a tough opening game for us, but if you want to do well you've got to play the best sides at whatever time of the season."

The first of 12 North Devon derby matches comes on Tuesday (August 13), when Torridgeside host Holsworthy. Kick-off at Donnacroft is at 6.30pm.