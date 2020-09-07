Harry Stevens, Jack Magarotto and Marc Bettiss all scored hat-tricks as T-Side eased to victory at Donnacroft.

Stevens and Bettiss had wrapped up their hat-tricks before half-time as they took an 8-0 lead into the break. George Folland and Magarotto were also on target in the first half.

Magarotto scored two penalties after the break to complete his hat-trick as the hosts hit double figures before Tyler Evans-Loude struck after the hour.

Late braces for substitutes Jack Langford and 16-year-old Grady Pickard wrapped up the incredible win.

T-Side travel to Brixham this Saturday.

Across town, there was defeat for Torrington in a seven-goal thriller in Liam Dart’s first league game in charge.

The Greens lost 4-3 to Torpoint Athletic at Vicarage Field.

Torrington took the lead early on after Liam Gregory tapped in Ben Musselwhite’s cross-cum-shot, but Torpoint responded. Goals from Mike Lucas and Curtis Damerall gave the visitors the lead at half time.

Will Nicholls got the hosts back on terms quickly after the break before Torpoint pulled ahead with two quickfire goals.

Gregory halved the deficit from the penalty spot and had the chance to equalise in the same fashion, only to see his second spot-kick hit the post.

The defeat came four days after the Greens were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup, falling to a 3-0 defeat at Shepton Mallet in the extra preliminary round.

Torrington are set to play Dart’s former side Holsworthy on Tuesday before hosting Axminster Town on Saturday.

Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 home win over Holsworthy on the opening day of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier Division East campaign. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS Action from the Honiton Town 2-1 home win over Holsworthy on the opening day of the 2020/21 South West Peninsula League Premier Division East campaign. Picture: ANDREW SYMONDS

Holsworthy also saw defeat in Rob Calderhead’s first game in charge, losing 2-1 at Honiton Town.

A Ben Ede penalty and an effort from Jack DeWinton gave the Hippos at 2-0 lead at half-time.

The Magpies pulled one back from the spot themselves with five minutes remaining, with Morgan Reynolds on target.

Ilfracombe Town got their campaign off to a winning start with a 2-0 win over Ivybridge Town at Marlborough Park.

After a goalless first half with few chances it was Charlie Prentice who broke the deadlock early after the break, heading in from an Ed Jenkins cross.

Sam Box doubled the lead late on to secure all three points.

Ilfracombe Town v Ivybridge Town in the South West Peninsula Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart Ilfracombe Town v Ivybridge Town in the South West Peninsula Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart

The Bluebirds travel to Crediton United on Monday night before a trip to Honiton Town on Saturday, while Ivybridge return to North Devon to face Holsworthy.