Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart

Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart

Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart

The Bluebirds eased to a 5-0 victory over Plymouth Marjon at Marlborough Park in their first game of the season.

Roberts opened the scoring after half an hour when he drifted in behind the Marjon defence and fashioned an angle to fire into the bottom corner.

Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart

Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart

His and Ilfracombe's second came on the verge of half time when he ran on to a through ball from Alife Moulden and rounded the goalkeeper to score.

Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart

The Bluebirds killed the game off early in the second half, scoring in the 47th and 48th minutes.

Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart

Kane Dryden's header from a Moulden corner came back off the crossbar before hitting a defender and rolling in.

Sam Box added the fourth a minute later when he followed up on a saved Roberts shot to finish from close range.

Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart

Roberts completed his hat-trick three minutes shy of the hour, outmanoeuvring the goalkeeper again to finish from 18 yards.

Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart

Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart

A historic day for Torrington saw them beat last season's Division One East champions Stoke Gabriel.

Torrie's 2018/19 season finished with them beating Shamwickshire Rovers 3-1 in the North Devon Premier, and they had no problems acclimatising to the two-division jump.

Will Nicholls scored a brace for the Greens and Davey Platt was on target too.

Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart

Torridgeside endured a nightmare start to the season at Donnacroft, losing 7-0 to Bovey Tracey.

The visitors scored five second half goals to go to the top of the league.

Sean Finch hit five for the visitors with Charlie Johansen and Jordan Ewing also finding the net.

Holsworthy's first game in the East ended in a 5-2 defeat at home to Newton Abbot Spurs.

The two sides were tied at 1-1 going into the break before the visitors pulled away to a 4-1 lead in the second half.

The Magpies pulled one back before Spurs found the back of the net again.