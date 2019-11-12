The Bluebirds were on the wrong end of a 4-3 scoreline at home to Brixham.

The defeat was the first Ilfracombe have suffered all season in the Premier East, coming in their 13th game.

The hosts had taken the lead three times over the 90 minutes, pegged back each time by the Fishermen, who went ahead for the first time at the death.

The Bluebirds had got off to the perfect start, with Kevin Squire heading in from an Alfie Moulden corner after just two minutes.

Stuart Bowker levelled things up for Brixham, but Ilfracombe soon took the lead again when CJ Roberts tapped in after a shot from Squire was saved by Ryan Walton. However, the visitors were able to draw level again before half time.

Roberts got his second of the game 10 minutes into the second half and again Brixham came back, before taking all three points late on.

Manager Clem Bennellick said : "Obviously we are disappointed to have finally lost.

"I said to the lads after, it feels like a catastrophe but we have got to look back and say it's been a good start and we have got to make sure we don't have this feeling again.

"We did well at times on Saturday and got ourselves into good positions. At 1-0 up we had good chances and at 2-1 we had three or four where we should have scored. If we do then 3-1 at half-time is a completely different story.

"Disappointed, but it's one of those where a big reaction is needed on Saturday and we go again.

"For me it hurts when we lose, and maybe at times in the past some of the lads haven't quite felt like that.

"But in the dressing room on Saturday everyone really felt it, and it sounds strange but that is what we want. Hopefully we'll see a reaction."

Ilfracombe are back at home this Saturday, with Honiton Town the visitors to Marlborough Park for a 3pm kick-off.

Only one other fixture was played in the Premier East, with Holsworthy, Torridgeside and Torrington all having their respective matches postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Holsworthy are at home to Sidmouth Town on Saturday, with a 2pm kick-off at Upcott Field.

Torrington and Torridgeside are at home too, with T-Side taking on Crediton United at Donnacroft and Torrington welcoming Newton Abbot Spurs to Vicarage Field. Both games kick off at 2.15pm.