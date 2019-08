Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart

CJ Roberts scored a hat-trick as the Bluebirds cruised to a 5-0 victory over Plymouth Marjon at Marlborough Park.

After a slow start, Roberts helped take Ilfracombe into the break with a two-goal lead thanks to a couple of a well-worked goals.

A blistering spell early in the second half saw them score twice in the space of two minutes to effectively kill the game before Roberts rounded off the scoring on the hour.

Bennellick was pleased with the way the Bluebirds went into the second half.

Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart

"I think the boys were a bit complacent, slow in the first 15 to 20 minutes but once we got going we took control of the game. We showed our quality and that was the difference.

"In the second half, the first five or 10 minutes really showed how much the boys want it.

"I'm a perfectionist and I feel like we should have perhaps got more. The quality with the short passes was poor at times, which I know I shouldn't say after a 5-0 win in a new league.

"We're happy though, it was nice for CJ to get three and Sam to get one. We'll always be dangerous on the attack with that raw pace. CJ had that composure and was clinical in slotting them home."

Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon in the first game of the new South West Peninsula League Premier East season. Picture: Matt Smart

Next up for the Bluebirds is the visit of Stoke Gabriel, and Bennellick hopes his side can make it six points out of six.

He said: "I've set a target of six points from the first two so we're well on our way and we've got a good goal difference, so we'll be confident going into next week, but we know it's not going to be like this every game."