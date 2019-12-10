The Bluebirds were 4-0 winners at the GJ Churchward Memorial, giving Stoke Gabriel just their second defeat in 11 league games.

Ilfracombe scored all their goals in a whirlwind of a first half. Sam Phillips put them in front before Jack Jenkins added a second.

CJ Roberts scored from the penalty spot before Kevin Squire made it 4-0 before half time.

The win means Ilfracombe have a two point lead at the top of the table ahead of a trip to Sidmouth Town on Saturday.

At the other end of the Premier East, Torrington slipped to the bottom of the table after losing 4-3 to Sidmouth in a six-pointer at Manstone Lane.

The defeat was a suckerpunch for the Greens, who saw a 3-0 half-time lead slip out of their hands.

A hat-trick from Will Nicholls gave Torrington their healthy lead at the break, striking all three in the first 20 minutes.

Two goals from Ferenc Bodor helped Sidmouth back to 3-2, and they equalised with 15 minutes remaining when Tom Diamond headed in off the crossbar from a corner.

Player manager Adam Burwood scored the winner for Sidmouth with five minutes remaining with a superb strike from 30 yards.

Torrington welcome Holsworthy to Vicarage Field on Saturday for a North Devon derby.

Holsworthy were on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline at Ivybridge Town last time out.

Harry Stevens scored twice to give the Magpies a 2-0 lead at the break before goals from James Rowe, Jake Lane and Sam Ryan gave the hosts all three points.

Torridgeside's trip to Millbrook ended in a 2-0 defeat for Barry Paine's side.

Ryan Knight and Rikki Shepherd were on target for the hosts.

Torridgeside are in action in the Walter C Parson Cup this Saturday, welcoming Stoke Gabriel to Donnacroft.