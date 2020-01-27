The Bluebirds looked to be heading for defeat at Crediton United before a late brace from Kevin Squire saw them leave 2-1 winners.

Crediton had taken the lead in the second half before Squire got Ilfracombe's equaliser in the 90th minute, latching on to a ball from substitute Sam Box to finish into the bottom corner.

Four minutes later Squire fired in again to give the visitors all three points with just about the last kick of the game.

Manager Clem Bennellick said: "We were very, very poor for 80 minutes - didn't do enough and we were a little bit slow and lethargic.

"To be fair to Crediton they limited us to half chances.

"At 1-0 thankfully Brodie Montague headed one off the line, because that might have been it.

"We went 4-2-4 in the last 10 minutes and it paid off, and Kevin Squire's experience really shone through, which was nice."

There's a North Devon derby this Saturday as Ilfracombe Town travel to Torridgeside.

Torridgeside were beaten 3-0 at second-place Torpoint Athletic on Saturday.

Luke Cloke gave Torpoint an early lead. The crucial goal came just before half time when a Torpoint corner crept in at the near post.

Lewis Young added a third in the second half before Shaun Copp missed a penalty for T-Side.

Manager Barry Paine said the result didn't tell the story.

"I couldn't fault the players - they were brilliant," said Paine.

"3-0 looks like they've turned us over fairly easily but that wasn't the case at all. We were well in the game.

"We gave away silly goals for sure, and you can't defend like that or give away set pieces like we did.

"But I think we dominated the game. The players were gutted at full time - they really were."

Torrington slipped back to the bottom of the table after losing 6-0 at Newton Abbot Spurs.

After leading 1-0 at the break, Spurs pulled away in the second half, scoring after 50 minutes and adding four goals in the final half an hour.

The Greens travel to Plymouth Marjon this Saturday in a Premier East six-pointer.

Holsworthy picked up a point at home to Elburton Villa.

New addition Marc Bettiss scored in his first match since signing from Torridgeside in a 1-1 draw for the Magpies.

Holsworthy go to Honiton Town this Saturday.