The Bluebirds beat Torrington 7-1 at Marlborough Park in Saturday's game of top-versus-bottom.

The hosts took a 3-0 lead into the break. CJ Roberts got them off the mark after 15 minutes when he latched onto a through ball from Kevin Squire and finished accordingly.

Charlie Prentice headed in a Sam Phillips cross before Alfie Moulden added the third before the break.

Torrington netted shortly after the break through Tom Davey, but that was as good as it got for the Greens.

Ilfracombe's three-goal cushion was restored after Mark Cann turned into his own net trying to deal with a ball across goal from Roberts.

Squire added the fifth before two goals from Phillips rounded off the win.

Torrington's attentions now turn to the Boxing Day derby with Torridgeside, which kicks off at 11am at Donnacroft.

Ilfracombe aren't in action on Boxing Day, but host Holsworthy on Saturday.