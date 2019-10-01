The Bluebirds were 2-1 winners at home to Newton Abbot Spurs, a result which saw them move up to fifth in the table, leap-frogging their opponents in the process.

CJ Roberts got Ilfracombe off the mark from the penalty spot in the first half, but the visitors pulled one back before the break with a spot kick of their own.

Ilfracombe's winner came 20 minutes from time when Sam Stephens headed in from a corner.

Manager Clem Bennellick said it had been one of his side's worst outings of the season so far, and the result could have gone either way.

"Both sides were trying to play, but we lacked out usual quality and our basics were a bit poor," said Bennellick.

"Luckily in the second half we created enough to win it. It wasn't our greatest but it's amazing to still be unbeaten in the league.

"To have gone eight unbeaten with six wins is fantastic, and we hope to build on it every week and see where it takes us."

Bennellick's side face a tough test this Saturday with a trip to second-place Torpoint Athletic.

Torpoint are the only side to beat the Bluebirds so far this season. They knocked them out of the Buildbase FA Vase in August.

"The game in the Vase was very close, they were a quality team," said Bennellick.

"We'll set up the same, play with freedom, make sure everyone's confidence and wee where we go."

Saturday's other games saw Torridgeside stop the rot with a 3-0 win at Ivybridge Town.

The win was T-Side's first win since an 11-0 victory over Stoke Gabriel on August 31.

Torridgeside took a 2-0 lead into the break before adding a third in the second half.

Jack Magarotto scored two goals for T-Side and Sam Fishwick was also on target.

T-Side travel to Cullompton Rangers on Tuesday night (October 1)

Torrington bounced back from an 11-1 hammering at Bovey Tracey on Saturday by beating Crediton United on Monday night.

Ciaron Lishman scored the crucial last-minute goal to give the Greens a 1-0 win at Lords Meadow.

The result moves them up two places to 17th in the Premier East table.

Holsworthy's home match against Millbrook on Saturday saw them on the wrong end of a 4-1 scoreline.

Millbrook had worked their way into a 3-0 lead by the time Tudor Placinta netted for the Magpies.

Andy Hinds, Jake Foster and Rikki Shepherd had given Millbrook their lead. Tom Payne wrapped up the win with a long-range effort at the death.

This Saturday's games see Holsworthy at home to Brixham and Torrington hosting Millbrook. Torridgeside travel to Axminster Town.