Kevin Squire scored a hat-trick for the Bluebirds in a 4-1 win over Dartmouth at Marlborough Park.

An early strike from Alfie Moulden got Ilfracombe off the mark in the first minute. Squire struck just before half-time to double the lead, chesting down a cross and producing a good finish.

Squire converted another cross after half time to add a third for the Bluebirds, who were reduced to 10 men after Sam Stephens was sent off for a second yellow card.

Lee Morgan pulled one back for the visitors before Squire completed his hat-trick just before the final whistle.

The win means Ilfracombe remain unbeaten in the Premier East after 12 games, a run manager Clem Bennellick said his side should be proud of.

"Before this game was probably the first time I really spoke about it with the lads," he said.

"I've almost avoided it because I didn't want to jinx it and have it come to an end.

"It's something we need to be proud of and want to keep going. It's an achievement in any league, let alone coming into a new league that's a higher standard.

"I'm very proud and I think everyone involved with the club is."

Bennellick said it was 'fantastic' to have Kevin Squire involved for a few games as well.

"We're taking it game by game but he has been fantastic with the boys, on the pitch, in the changing room and they have been fantastic in welcoming him in.

"He's scored a lot of goals at a higher level and I think he makes people up their game."

Ilfracombe take on Torrington at Vicarage Field on Tuesday night, and Bennellick knows his side need to be at the top of their game.

He said: "I back our boys against anyone, but they will give everything. Us being on our run means so much more, because they will want to be the ones to end it."

The Greens came back from 2-0 down to draw with Cullompton Rangers on Saturday.

Marcus Fanson and Ollie Aplin gave Cully their lead, but when they saw two of their players sent off in the second half, Torrington were able to capitalise.

Joe Barker and Lewis Hookway netted for Torrie to claim a point.

Torridgeside made it three wins on the spin in the Premier East with a 1-0 win at Sidmouth Town.

A Jack Magarotto penalty seven minutes before half time was the difference between the two sides at Manstone Lane.

The penalty came after Aaron Philps was brought down by Sidmouth goalkeeper Brandon Milford as the Torridgeside forward went through on goal.

Barry Paine's side travel to Holsworthy on Tuesday night.

Ilfracombe Town, Torridgeside and Holsworthy are in action in the Walter C Parson Cup this week.

Saturday will see Torridgeside go to Stoke Gabriel and Ilfracombe Town travel to Plymouth Marjon.

Holsworthy go to Launceston on Tuesday, October 29.