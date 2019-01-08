Honiton at home to Ilfracombe. Ref mhsp 02 19TI 7935. Picture: Terry Ife Honiton at home to Ilfracombe. Ref mhsp 02 19TI 7935. Picture: Terry Ife

The Bluebirds had worked their way into a 2-0 lead in the first half.

CJ Roberts found the net for the fourth consecutive game to open the scoring. Brodie Montague doubled the lead 10 minutes later after beating keeper Alex Bowning.

Aaron Doble pulled one back for the hosts before half time, and Liam Dingle equalised after the break.

Manager Clem Bennellick had mixed feelings about the result.

“In the end I was disappointed but the point is a point away from home,” he said.

“We’ve got into a habit of starting well and then letting teams back in, and this time we got punished.

“We were brilliant for the first 25 minutes and running away with it, but we let our standards slip and silly mistakes let them back in.”

Next up for Ilfracombe is a trip to Sidmouth Town.