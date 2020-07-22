The Premier East season is set to start on September 5, with Ilfracombe Town, Holsworthy, Torridgeside and Torrington all in action on the opening day.

Ilfracombe Town, who were vying for the league title when the 2019/20 season was null-and-voided, begin the new campaign at home to Ivybridge Town.

A new-look Torrington are at home to Torpoint Athletic for manager Liam Dart’s first match.

Town rivals Torridgeside, who have made a slight coaching switch themselves, with Barry Paine and Paul Hutchings swapping roles, welcome Stoke Gabriel to Donnacroft.

Holsworthy and new manger Rob Calderhead begin their season at Honiton Town.

New Torrie manager Dart is set to go back to Holsworthy on September 8 for the first of 12 all-North Devon clashes over the course of the season.

The Torrington derby matches between T-Side and the Greens take place on Boxing Day and Good Friday, with Torrington hosting the Christmas clash at Vicarage Field.

The later start date means its set to be a busy opening month for teams. Holsworthy have eight league games in September, Ilfracombe and Torrington have seven, and Torridgeside have six.

SWP Premier East – Key Fixtures

Opening Day – Saturday, September 5: Honiton Town v Holsworthy; Ilfracombe Town v Ivybridge Town; Torridgeside v Stoke Gabriel; Torrington v Torpoint Athletic.

Tuesday, September 8: Holsworthy v Torrington.

Tuesday, September 15: Ilfracombe Town v Torridgeside.

Tuesday, November 24: Torrington v Holsworthy.

Boxing Day, Saturday, December 26: Torrington v Torridgeside; Holsworthy v Ilfracombe Town.

Monday, December 28: Torridgeside v Holsworthy; Ilfracombe Town v Torrington.

Wednesday, March 10: Torridgeside v Ilfracombe Town

Good Friday, April 2: Torridgeside v Torrington; Ilfracombe Town v Holsworthy.

Easter Monday, April 5: Holsworthy v Torridgeside; Torrington v Ilfracombe Town.