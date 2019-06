The fixtures for the restructured SWP League were released on Friday, with Torrington, Ilfracombe Town, Torridgeside and Holsworthy finding out when they will face their opponents in the new Premier Division East.

Torrington, who have moved up two steps to compete in the new league, go to Stoke Gabriel on Saturday, August 10.

Torridgeside kick off at home to Bovey Tracey in a repeat of last month's Throgmorton Devon Premier Cup final.

Ilfracombe Town are at home to Plymouth Marjon, while Holsworthy welcome Newton Abbot Spurs to Upcott Field.

The first of 12 North Devon derby matches is on Tuesday, August 13, when Holsworthy take on Torridgeside at Donnacroft. Torrington visit the Magpies the following week (August 21).

T-Side and the Greens meet each other for the Torrington derby on Boxing Day and Good Friday (April 10).

SWP Premier East - Key Fixtures

Opening Day - Saturday, August 10: Holsworthy v Newton Abbot Spurs; Ilfracombe Town v Plymouth Marjon; Stoke Gabriel v Torrington; Torridgeside v Bovey Tracey.

Tuesday, August 13: Torridgeside v Holsworthy (6.30pm)

Wednesday, August 21: Holsworthy v Torrington.

Tuesday, September 3: Torrington v Ilfracombe Town.

Tuesday, September 10: Ilfracombe Town v Torridgeside.

Wednesday, October 23: Holsworthy v Torridgeside.

Saturday, December 14: Torrington v Holsworthy.

Saturday, December 21: Ilfracombe Town v Torrington.

Thursday, December 26: Torridgeside v Torrington.

Saturday, December 28: Ilfracombe Town v Holsworthy.

Saturday, February 1: Torridgeside v Ilfracombe Town.

Friday, April 10: Torrington v Torridgeside.

Saturday, April 11: Holsworthy v Ilfracombe Town.