The promised heavy rainfall brought about a complete washout, with all fixtures postponed.

Bideford had been due to host Sholing in BetVictor Division One South, and were looking to continue a run which has seen them go unbeaten in their last four fixtures.

The Sports Ground pitch failed an early morning inspection, and with more rain and winds to come the match was postponed before 9am.

The club said a new date for the fixture would be announced in due course.

Barnstaple Town's trip to Winchester City was washed out in similar fashion, with the club confirming the news before 7am on Saturday morning.

The day's South West Peninsula League fixtures fell foul of the weather too. The league confirmed all fixtures across its two divisions had been postponed.

Many of the games had been called off on Friday night under the league's severe weather protocol, including Ilfracombe Town's home match against Elburton Villa, Torridgeisde's trip to Dartmouth, Holsworthy's away fixture at Torpoint Athletic and Torrington's home match against Brixham.

It was the same story for Braunton and Witheridge in the Devon Football League.

Braunton had been due to go to Budleigh Salterton, and Witheridge were set to travel to Liverton United.

There was a complete washout in the North Devon Football League as well, with all 20 fixtures across the five men's divisions called off.