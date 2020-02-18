Goalkeeper Oliver becomes the latest Barnstaple Town player to link up with Ilfracombe, following Aaron Harper-Penman and Jack Jenkins to Marlborough Park.

Oliver previously spent nine years with the Bluebirds and was part of the squad that won the Les Phillips Cup in 2011.

The experienced keeper looks to have ousted Jamie Matthews in the Ilfracombe goal. Manager Clem Bennellick said Matthews had been dealing with a niggling injury.

With Oliver becoming available, Bennellick made his move.

"First of all I'd like to say Matthews has been top class throughout the majority of the season," said Bennellick.

"Unfortunately he has been suffering with a groin injury that we can't really put our finger on, but this of late has really effected his confidence and some of his performances.

"After speaking to him a few times I felt it was the right time to try to bring someone in for the run in.

"When I was made aware of Oliver's availability I felt it was best for the team and the club to try to bring him in. I look forward to working with Steve who is a goalkeeper I have admired for a long time."

Oliver's first appearance for Ilfracombe is likely to come on Saturday when the Bluebirds travel to Newton Abbot Spurs.

Bennellick's side will be looking to consolidate their two-point lead at the top of the Premier East.