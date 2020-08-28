The campaign gets under way on Saturday, September 19 – a week after the Robins and Barum play in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Bideford will start their 2020/21 season at home – they welcome Larkhall Athletic to the Sports Ground.

Barnstaple Town start the campaign on the road, making the 270-mile round trip to AFC Totton.

The first midweek fixtures come on Tuesday, September 29, when Barum’s first home game of the season sees them host Cinderford Town. Bideford meanwhile travel to Paulton Rovers.

It’s set to be a busy September and October for both clubs, with eight league games pencilled in between September 19 and November 1.

Barum and Bideford will meet each other on Boxing Day and Easter Monday.

The first North Devon derby of the season will be at Mill Road on December 26, with Bideford hosting the reverse fixture on April 5.

Barnstaple Town and Bideford’s first five fixtures and key dates

Saturday, September 19 (Opening day): AFC Totton v Barnstaple Town; Bideford v Larkhall Athletic.

Tuesday, September 29: Barnstaple Town v Cinderford Town; Paulton Rovers v Bideford.

Saturday, October 3: Barnstaple Town v Basingstoke Town; Moneyfields v Bideford.

Tuesday, October 6: Bristol Manor Farm v Barnstaple Town; Bideford v Frome Town.

Saturday, October 10: Slimbridge v Barnstaple Town; Bideford v Thatcham Town.

Saturday, December 26 (Boxing Day): Barnstaple Town v Bideford.

Saturday, January 2: Bideford v Willand Rovers; Barnstaple Town v Mangotsfield United.

Monday, April 5 (Easter Monday): Bideford v Barnstaple Town.

Saturday, May 8 (Final day): Bideford v Paulton Rovers; Cinderford Town v Barnstaple Town.